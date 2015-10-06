TGR 10.05.15. The Spontaneous Human Combustion Enigma

This week on The Gralien Report, we celebrate the anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik satellite into space, as well as the continuing interest surrounding developments on Mars. In other news, wildlife is slowly returning to the Chernobyl site, and later, Micah revisits odd behavior described by pilots in a classic 1950s UFO sighting. Speaking of which, where have all the UFOs gone today, and are there really fewer UFO sightings, or just fewer quality reports being made?

Then during the second hour, we examine claims of death by spontaneous human combustion, and whether science has been able to offer conclusive explanations for what causes it, or whether it even exists at all. While skeptics have long decried the phenomenon, there may in fact be more recent studies that meet the criteria for supporting, and explaining the phenomenon… well, at least mostly.

