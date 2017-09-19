TGR 09.18.17. Into the Eerie with Jim Harold’s Campfire

This week on The Gralien Report, our sleeping sun has erupted with seven flares in just seven days… but what could this have to do with earthquakes? Elsewhere, a new scientific theory suggests that an ancient “nuclear reactor” may have started life here on Earth billions of years ago, and the same could hold true for life on other planets. Finally, does a new photograph and what one researcher calls “shock new evidence” solve Rendlesham UFO mystery once and for all?

Then in hour two, we are joined once again by veteran podcaster Jim Harold, whose popular shows like The Paranormal Podcast and Jim Harold’s Campfire are among the most well loved and often listened programs in the genre. Together again, Micah and Jim reunite for a mini version of their popular show, “The Paranormal Report”, in addition to getting some generally spooky stories from Jim.

Head over to www.MysteriesCruise.com, where you can learn how to join us for an amazing adventure on the high seas this November!

Also, please take a moment to check out our sponsors at Gaia.com, who offer documentaries, television shows, and insightful interviews for truth-seekers around the globe.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@GralienReverend

@Gralien Report

by