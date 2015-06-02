TGR 06.01.15. The Contactees in the Desert

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
This week on The Gralien Report, as the “Contact in the Desert” event is ongoing at Joshua Tree, Micah gets a live update on the proceedings from Jake Anderson of The Ghost Diaries, who was in attendance. Among the weekend lectures were Richard Dolan, who discussed his views on false flag operations, as well as black budgets and UFOs; elsewhere, Nick Redfern lectured on the “Golden Era” of Contactees from the 1950s, and why government officials became interested in the subject, and its proponents during this odd period in history.
Then in hour two, broadening the discussion about “Contactees”, Vance Pollock joins Micah in studio, and live via California we are joined by Greg Bishop of Radio Mysterioso, for a wide-reaching discussion of the era, and the mindset behind it. Vance talks about his fascination with the Contactee movement’s origins within the writing of the infamous American occultist and Nazi supporter William Dudley Pelley, while Greg fills out the details about how spiritualism overlapped with the Contactee movement, as well as some of the more esoteric tidbits about the characters involved.
Want more from The Gralien Report?
Sign up today for Gralien X, where you’ll get additional weekly shows, as well as monthly specials like Gralien Enigmas and Crypto X. It’s all just $7 a month, making it one of the best values in the alternative podcasting community.by
That part of the discussion of “contactees” as an art movement during the “Iron Curtain” era of “cold war” propaganda, culminating in McCarthyism, helps understand today’s “next evolution” movement, when the incontrovertible fact of global warming is beginning to grip even American and Australian imaginations. If the nukes do not kill us all, the weather will wipe out most of us. Sagan reported that none of those who ever contacted him told him anything not already known, which should be the first criterion of any serious attempt at contacting humans.
Sagan, however, may well have been a pathological liar, or perhaps even a sincerely honorable liar, for that matter (inclusive “or”). The fact that today’s contactees, as did their forerunners, have nothing new to add to human knowledge speaks volumes about the intent of their contactors. If the aliens are channeling all of their technology through military and corporate entities, that too leaves them open to extremely prejudicial suspicion in my book.
Alfred Adler, Sigmund Freud’s famous heretical scion (not forgetting that the Surrealists were the first to embrace Freud), is reputed to have examined one of his patients while in trance states, during which he produced the Urantia volume. Somewhere in there, I read a report by an extra-galactic administrator that Earthlings had mistakenly, through a misapplication of Eugenics, permitted “inferior” races to survive. So, God himself has an unholy alliance with 19th Century racism? Right-0h, old chap. Next dance. Couples only. Do not believe everything you hear from an AB (advanced being), whether in angelic or any other form of communication.
Dude, I love your Alex impression!
Love your show!