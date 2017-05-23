TGR 05.22.17. Space, Skeptics & Alternative Archaeology

This week on The Gralien Report we kick things off with a bit of discussion about the launch of the new Twin Peaks series, which follows up more than two decades after the famous (and famously weird) cult television series first aired. We then move along to Micah’s latest adventures in amateur snake handling, before looking at news about the ‘Alien Megastructure’ star is dimming again; we also look at how tiny interstellar probes may be used to test the idea of ‘Panspermia.’ Also, how did high altitude nuclear tests in the Cold War era contribute to the formation of a radiation bubble surrounding the Earth?

Then in hour two, we are joined by geologist Jame Waldo and returning guest panelist Jason Pentrail for a roundtable discussion about alternative archaeology and skepticism, following the recent debate on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring author Graham Hancock, geologist Randall Carlson, and skeptic Michael Shermer. Many feel that this discussion will be a game-changer as far as dialogue between the alternative archaeology communities and modern scientific skeptics, but can we really expect to see such changes? Our panelists join the Graliens as we look at some of the high points, and surprises that came from the unusual debate.

