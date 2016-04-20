TGR 04.18.16. UAP and the Human Side of Science

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, on the heels of Micah’s 33rd birthday celebration, we launch into this week’s show with a discussion of how animals relate to their owners, including Dr. Rupert Sheldrake’s famous study (disputed by some) which involved animals apparently being aware of their owners pending arrival before they actually appear at home.

Then, Micah presents a discussion about science and the classification systems used for study of unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) over the last several decades, which recently prompted him to revise and update these criteria, resulting in a new proposed classification system for observations of unconventional aerial objects. However, in order to better implement such studies, Micah also addresses the institution of a filtration system that accounts for a range of different objects and natural phenomena which are often mistaken for UFOs or UAP.

The entire system Micah discusses here was recently discussed at his website, in an article called Toward a Better UFOlogy: Applying Science to the Study of UAP. Could a system like this be useful in the further study of unidentified aerial phenomena in the coming years, particularly with the help of emergent, more affordable, accessible and portable technologies?

Then in the second hour of the show, Micah is joined by Arthur W. Wiggins, co-author of the new book The Human Side of Science: Edison and Tesla, Watson and Crick, and Other Personal Stories behind Science’s Big Ideas with Charles M. Wynn. Wiggins holds the title of Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Physics, Oakland Community College in Michigan, and during our discussion we talk about the life and work of Nikola Tesla, as well as great minds like Einstein, and many others. Behind every scientific discovery is a human mind, and a very enriching story, as Wiggins helps us see with his recent written work on the subject.

