It’s off to the Ozarks this week on The Gralien Report Podcast. Micah continues his journeys as he heads up to Eureka Springs, where along with Cam and Kyle of Expanded Perspectives, he attended the the 29th annual Ozark Mountain UFO Conference.

Among the speakers and attendees were Eric von Daniken, as well as Richard Dolan, Nick Pope, Chase Kloetzke, Jim Mars, and a number of other researchers in the field. We delve into the sorts of subjects they were addressing, as well as a few interesting “behind the scenes” asides that have occurred as the adventure ensues.

Items in the news include discussion of a new process which some think can temporarily break-down and allow passage through the blood-brain barrier; but what could this have to do with mystical experiences, and even alien abduction? We also examine reports from the readers that relate unusual stories of strange occurrences, mysterious sounds, and illuminative phenomenon seen in various locales.

Then in hour two, on our way back from the Ozarks we feature a very special “Live From the Highway” segment with Micah, again joined by the Expanded Perspectives boys, as they report live from the road. On their way through Texas and Oklahoma, the crew makes a quick stop by North Boggy Creek, home of the famous monster featured in films like The Legend of Boggy Creek. Recapping our meeting with UFO researcher David Marler while in Eureka Springs, we examine stories of strange triangle-shaped aircraft, and what role they may play in the broader modern mystery of UFOs.

