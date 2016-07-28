Gralien Report Daily News for July 28, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mysterious Ocean Beast Known As The ‘Raven’ Identified by Scientists as New Whale Species
- Elsewhere, scientists have found a weird, glowing purple blob on the ocean floor
- Physicists Simulate Sending Light Particles Into the Past, Strengthen Case for Time Travel
- MH370: Captain’s home simulator had Indian Ocean course plotted
- Mysterious streak of light across night sky is re-entry of Chinese rocket, expert says
- Apollo Astronaut Study Reveals Greater Heart Risk for Deep-Space Travelers
- Orangutan wows scientists by aping human speech
- SpaceX unmanned mission to Mars expected to cost $300 million
- Ceres’ Big Mystery: Why doesn’t it have any large craters?
- Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is Also Red Hot, Study Shows
- Scientists discover only one true wolf species exists in North America
- Meet the MIT physicists who vetted the science in ‘Ghostbusters’
- Why do these ants look like the dragons from ‘Game of Thrones’?
- Coast Guard may have found 4 boaters missing off Key West
- The lost boy: cracking the mystery of Damien Nettles
- Mystery woman reflects on famous Elvis photo
- Meet the ‘sister clones’ of Dolly the sheep
- Bigfoot stars in pedestrian safety PSA
