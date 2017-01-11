Gralien Report Daily News for January 11, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Spying on Our Stellar Neighbors: New Strides Made in Alpha Centauri Planet Hunt
- NASA has discovered gigantic ice towers on Pluto, standing 500 metres tall
- Study Suggests Moon May Have Been Formed From Small ‘Moonlets’
- Scientists have found a drug that regenerates teeth, and it could reduce the need for fillings
- Your appendix might serve an important biological function after all
- This bumble bee was everywhere. Now it’s on the endangered species list
- Scientists have invented the strongest and lightest material on Earth
- Study shows different species may mate if they’re ‘deprived’
- Pop Culture Is Having a Metaphysical Moment
- What Moves Philosophy Forward? Fashion.
by