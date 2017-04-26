Gralien Report Daily News for April 26, 2017

Here are today’s headlines…
- Cassini is set for its first Saturn gap plunge
- An artificial womb successfully grew baby sheep — and humans could be next
- Can Bill Nye – or any other science show – really save the world?
- Baby humpback whales ‘whisper’ to mums to avoid predators
- Study: Man-made extreme weather has hit all over the world
- Lightning and Mystery Objects Spotted by Space Station (Video)
- Peggy Whitson logs more space hours than any other US astronaut
- That Ghostly, Glowing Light Above Canada? It’s Just Steve
- This inflatable greenhouse could feed astronauts on Mars
- Book Finds Californians Reported Most UFO Sightings In US Since 2001
- Julian Assange: The CIA director is waging war on truth-tellers like WikiLeaks
- Gen. George Patton’s wife put a Hawaiian curse on his ex-mistress
- 6 fun facts about penguins on Penguin Day
- ‘Ancient tree stump’ spotted on Mars?
by