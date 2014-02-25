Over the years, we’ve amassed quite a list of friends in the field who have helped us along the way. Whether magazines, podcasts, news sites, or just people we enjoy, below are some of the fine folks we’re proud to call friends of The Gralien Report.
Can you honestly explain to me why Tyler is on the program? I would subscribe if not for his inane interruptions. I assume he is there to provide humor, but he is never funny to me. Do others find this guy hilarious? I could see how this concept would work if the guy being used was very witty, but Tyler just makes annoying comments that interrupts the flow. Help me understand why Tyler adds to the program.
I wanna send you a song for your show..,.,
Spaceshiman from alpha hydroxy..:
What’s your email address!
Love you brother!
There’s no contact link!!!!
Aaaaaaahhh!!!!!
please call 412-621-1599
Jerrold Reitter
something important to tell you
Hello Mr.Hanks
I’ve recently discovered the”Gralien Report” Well done sir.I’ve always been interested in the shall we say “high strangeness” and and inexplicable and for the last few years have been spending probably to many hours researching etc.the unknown soaking up as much data and information as possible. Its a passion for a 50 something self learned family guy that is the ultimate fan of truly committed individuals. This is a category I’ve noticed you fit into nicely. I first encountered you on Gene Steinbergs “The Paracast” awhile back and since have enjoyed catching up on past podcasts of your “TGR”. Thanx for your efforts they are greatly appreciated. The truth is certainly out there and with diligent efforts from the likes of people such as yourself these truth to some of these enigmas and inexplicables will undoubtedly be found. Thanks again. Please keep doing what your doing. There is never enough knowledge to be gained and many whom can benefit from it especially in the world we live in now.
Hi Micah,
I was just catching up on a backlog of your Podcasts and was amazed to hear the name of the city from where I was listening…Bielefeld, Germany. My immediate thoughts were that if you were broadcasting from a place (Ashville) that doesn’t exist and I was listening in a place that also doesn’t exist, then does this prove the point?
Martyn Smith (concerned of Bielefeld)
ps love the show and know how much you love your Muzak, so please check out my websites if you can find the time!
My Muzak
http://www.bluemattergroup.org
My Company
http://www.schmidtarray.com
well, Micah, you’ve lost me as a listener today. I like the pod casts because i felt them to be informative and yet entertaining. and quite frankly an escape from all the BS politics going on on just about every station, pod cast, news channel, etc etc etc. I listened to the very first part of the show put out on 3/2/16 and that was enough for me. not everyone is going to agree when it comes to politics because we are all different in certain ways. i understand that. I just do not want to hear it anymore. so good luck and i hope you find the truth some day, what ever that might be. Doug Muller, Rochester, NY P.S. I am pretty disappointed at this point.
No worries, Doug. In my opinion, if I weren’t challenging the thoughts and opinions of my listenership, I wouldn’t be doing my job right… and I think that remains true, even if it costs me some listeners. So all the best to you, and I do appreciate your listenership up until now, with equal hope that you are able to find something else to listen to which is closer to “hitting the mark” for your personal taste and convictions. Take care. 🙂
A big WHAT UP from your neighbor in Clyde. How did I not know about your show earlier? Good job and keep up the good work. – c
Hi Micah. I enjoy listening to your podcasts. Although I’m a little behind in listen to my downloaded podcasts. I’m just listening to the podcasted dated on 01/05/16 titled “Presidential Politics and UFO’s”. Anyway, I got a laugh about Asheville being a hoax. Because I was there a several months ago. It seemed real enough to me. LOL.
Where are photos of Chris ?