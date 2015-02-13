Strange Purple UFO Interrupts TV Shoot in Lima, Peru

A ‘mystery object’ was turning heads recently in the skies over Peru as a Congressman and his film crew were interrupted by a hovering, purple aircraft looming in the distance.

Congressman Renzo Reggiardo hosts a television program called “Alto al crimen” when his cameraman noticed the object some distance away. Footage was obtained, as the small team observed the craft while filming it with their cameras and phones.

Roger Marsh, writing for Open Minds, detailed the time and circumstances under which the sighting took place:

“The sighting occurred on the morning of Tuesday, February 10, and was reportedly witnessed by several members of the production crew, including the show’s host, Renzo Reggiardo, a Peruvian congressman. Witnesses were bewildered by the strange aerial object.”

At first glance, the object appears triangular, and almost reminiscent of a hang glider. However, the object appears to remain still, hovering in midair for an extended period, which allowed it to be filmed from various other angles by individuals around Lima on the morning in question (see video above).

In recent months, Peru had made UFO news previously for announcing its Air Force would reinstate its UFO research division, the Department of Investigation of Anomalous Aerial Phenomena, or DIFAA.

The Telegraph reported last year that DIFAA “will bring together sociologists, archaeologists and astronomers, as well as air force personnel, to analyze how often these events occur, where and what times,” as reported by the Andina news agency.

DIFAA had existed previously, but was closed after 2001 due to “administrative problems,” the Telegraph reported.

Currently, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina all have similar branches of government that investigate unexplained aerial phenomenon. Peru cites “increased sightings that are occurring in the country and that people are reporting to media.”

At present, the purple hovering craft observed over Lima in recent days remains unidentified.

