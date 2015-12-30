This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, as we begin our final show of 2015, news from around the world that we feature this week includes studies of nature’s many-armed mysteries… namely the hydra, which according to one study, may indeed be immortal. We also examine the most recent footage (and by far the best to-date) of a giant squid off the coast of Japan. But could the greatest mystery relating to the giant squid actually have to do with its size, and whether the “giant” is really as large as scientists once believed?

Turning our attention to other matters, a group of Harvard Researchers believe they have an idea about how to better manage and record statistics about deaths involving police shootings… and it may be one of the most unique proposals we’ve come across on the subject. Then looking back over the big stories of 2015, this year has been a huge year for new discoveries about ancient humans, as well as the structures they built, and the lives they led. Discoveries from the last twelve months ranged from new knowledge about England’s most enigmatic megalithic site Stonehenge, to possible discovery of new branches of the ancient human family.

Finally, rounding out or review of 2015, we examine an enigmatic stone in Canada known as the Peterborough Stone, and theories about who its ancient creators may have been. Micah also notes the stone’s similarities to the megalithic stone known as Judaculla Rock, which has long been held in similar regard for the questions about its age and origins. The markings on each stone are indeed similar, but is there any more to it than this?

This holiday season, in the tradition of old European readings of ghost stories the night before Christmas, Gralien X subscribers were treated to a reading of M.R. James’ classic eerie tale of witchcraft and the otherworldly, The Ash Tree, marking our 22nd edition of this special series exclusive to Gralien X subscribers. Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast.

Follow us online: @MicahHanks, @GralienReport, and Like Us on Facebook.

by