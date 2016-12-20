TGR 12.19.16. Christmas Archetypes, Déjà Vu & Time Travel

This week on The Gralien Report, we celebrate the holidays with our special Christmas episode of the program, as Micah discusses the age-old family tradition of heading out to the theaters to see Star Wars Films. Many families are enjoying Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this year, and in the spirit of the holidays, we travel back in time to look at that utterly weird CBS Christmas special that featured the Star Wars cast way back in 1978. Despite the popularity of Star Wars, there was something else trending online early this week… involving the buzz that was generated by the release of the new teaser trailer for next year’s Blade Runner sequel. The big question, however, that has remained on the minds of fans for decades now is… was Deckard one of them?

We also take a look at a number of the most unusual Christmas traditions from around the world, which range from the weird, to the creepy. Then, our final holiday stocking stuffer for the evening is a special visit from our friend Marie D. Jones, author of books like 11:11: The Time Prompt Phenomenon and Destiny vs Choice. We discuss everything from archetypes that appear in films like the Star Wars series, to déjà vu, and time travel.

