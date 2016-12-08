TGR 12.07.16. Fake News: The New Epidemic

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
This week on The Gralien Report, we take to the airwaves on the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks that brought the United States into World War II. As we remember the incident, we also look at the latest science pertaining to parallel dimensions, time travel, and the paradoxes that arise from such weird areas of science. This, in addition to talking a bit about how newly-released information about Area 51, which suggests the famous government installation has been “expanding” in recent years.
Then in the second hour, whether it’s “mockumentaries” appearing on television networks, or cooked-up conspiracy theories involving pizza parlors, we examine the sudden fascination with “Fake News”, particularly in America. Does a culture of conspiracy help contribute to potentially dangerous theories about “false flags”, “inside jobs”, and “crisis actors” that actually defect attention away from important issues? Also, how does a history of “Fake News” fit into the discussion in relation to espionage, and bad information released by more traditional media outlets?
Join us and become a member of Gralien X for more great podcasts and bonus monthly specials.
Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.by
You’ve all got a great sense of humour. Very quickly became one of my favourite shows. Please just stop explaining yourselves. Just be have what you already have. Really funny and thank you.