This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, what was Jacques Vallee discussing recently during a public Reddit “Ask Me Anything”, and how does it reflect on modern UFO research? Then it’s off to China, where a new – and very massive – telescope is being built which some think will be a game changer in the search for extraterrestrial life. Also, members of the Catholic Church in Utah are discussing an unusual phenomenon that recently occurred, which some are calling a miracle. Or, could it be a matter of chemistry instead?

Then in hour two, we are told an unusual story about something that happened on a west Texas oil field, which has left many scratching their heads. Gary Holloway, a licensed pilot of drones who supplies HD aerial footage of his flights to major television networks and documentary filmmakers, offers commentary on the incident, as well as his own perspectives of how technologies like civilian drones and high-definition footage will change the the way we study mysterious phenomena in the coming years.

To watch the video of the incident Gary Holloway discusses with us on the show this week, along with high-definition footage made with Gary’s drones during his investigation, visit his YouTube channel for AirCam LLC by clicking here.

