TGR 11.28.16. Superintelligence: Rise of the Machines

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah and the crew depart for our weekly foray into space and time, as we examine the latest in a series of theoretical “contests” to Einstein’s theory of General Relativity. We also discuss strange powers of pets, and how some animals seem to be able to find their families, even after traveling vast distances to make their way to new homes they’ve never visited before. What kinds of abilities do our pets possess that we may not yet understand through science?

In the second hour of the program, our subject is superintelligence, defined as, “a hypothetical agent that possesses intelligence far surpassing that of the brightest and most gifted human minds.” Or, as Nick Bostrom would call it, “an intellect that is much smarter than the best human brains in practically every field, including scientific creativity, general wisdom and social skills.” The idea that humanity will eventually one day meet a superintelligence of our own creation is no longer the mere stuff of science fiction… what will that eventual reckoning mean for the future of humanity?

