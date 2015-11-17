TGR 11.16.15. Is There a ‘War’ Against Consciousness?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, we kick things off with a bit of somber reflection regarding the Friday the 13th terrorist attacks in Paris (for more on this, please check out our special edition of Middle Theory this week, which addresses the Paris attacks in greater depth). We also look at new science being applied to human ancestry in Europe, as well as a new continuity that has been discovered between mathematical formulae and quantum physics.
Then in hour two, author Joshua Cutchin and blogger Red Pill Junkie join us to discuss science, philosophy, and the “war on consciousness.” Our discussion begins as Micah sets the record straight on a recent claim that a “psychic” had confirmed for him the existence of an underground base in a protected wilderness, which Josh and RPJ chime in about with due hilarity, and analysis about the pitfalls of belief in the absence of rationalism. Then we move on to the discussion of consciousness, as well as philosophy, and even altered states of consciousness as it relates to the use of psychedelic substances.
I know the exact cave. Thank you for not exactly revealing the location. The story of that cliffside area is that the Cherokee have camped there for years, during war times with the Catawba and Creek and to keep an eye on the mountain passes. You probably noticed the firepit. That’s been there for well over 500 years. We looked in that upper crevice too and realized it doesn’t go far back. BUT YES, getting there is hair-raising and very glad people don’t really know the location. Spent a windy night up there about this time many years back.
For Micah and RPJ: Try to be short, One time I was tripping on very powerful psychedelic mushrooms and when looking at my face in the mirror I noticed my face wasn’t shades of pink and brown but instead orange and green. Years later in film school during Production Visualization class the teacher taught us about using different scrims, (colored transparent filters that fit over the lights), depending on if you are shooting inside or outside because cinematographers understand the pigment in most peoples skin is green and orange. So the bright spots in your face are orange and the darker one’s are green just as I saw it in the mirror tripping. I say most skin because you use a maroon scrim on people who have more chocolate colored skin but I’m not sure that has to do with them having red pigment as it is just a more favorable lighting for darker skin people. Hope this helps with the discussion of if things we experience while tripping are hallucinations or tuning into reality on a different level.
Sorry I don’t know if I made it clear the choice is between two scrims with variations of green and orange. This is because inside fluorescent bulbs effect the green of the skin and outside the sun light effects the orange. And blues are used as well sometimes with inside tungsten lights to cool of the hot oranges.
What is the song played at approx. 1:19 in this show? It’s been haunting me.