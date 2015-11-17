TGR 11.16.15. Is There a ‘War’ Against Consciousness?

This week on The Gralien Report, we kick things off with a bit of somber reflection regarding the Friday the 13th terrorist attacks in Paris (for more on this, please check out our special edition of Middle Theory this week, which addresses the Paris attacks in greater depth). We also look at new science being applied to human ancestry in Europe, as well as a new continuity that has been discovered between mathematical formulae and quantum physics.

Then in hour two, author Joshua Cutchin and blogger Red Pill Junkie join us to discuss science, philosophy, and the “war on consciousness.” Our discussion begins as Micah sets the record straight on a recent claim that a “psychic” had confirmed for him the existence of an underground base in a protected wilderness, which Josh and RPJ chime in about with due hilarity, and analysis about the pitfalls of belief in the absence of rationalism. Then we move on to the discussion of consciousness, as well as philosophy, and even altered states of consciousness as it relates to the use of psychedelic substances.

Want More From The Gralien Report?

Follow The Gralien Report on Twitter, and Like Us on Facebook. For more from The Boys in the Bunker, consider a subscription to Gralien X, which features additional weekly podcasts, monthly Gralien Enigmas, and more fine content.

by