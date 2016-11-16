TGR 11.14.16. The Mysteries of Human Consciousness

This week on The Gralien Report, as wildfires are still scorching the earth above, Micah and Matt begin with a discussion of supermoons and tsunamis around the globe, as well as a report of anomalous lights that may have preceded a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that recently struck New Zealand. What does this have to do with folkloric tales of bad omens and strange lights in relation to natural disasters?

In hour two, we shift the discussion over to the study of human consciousness, and how a recent Harvard study suggests that the root of human consciousness may have been discovered. This has us wondering about a rare phenomenon called “Foreign Language Syndrome”, and the strange affects on the mind, memory, and language that can result from brain damage, awakening from a coma, or even suffering a severe migraine, as reported in some instances. What role does all this play in the ongoing study of human consciousness?

