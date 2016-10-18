TGR 10.17.16. Sekret Machines and The Dreaded Mister Sam

This week on The Gralien Report, we kick things off with discussion of an unusual development related to a plane crashed recently by a Jordanian pilot, before shifting our attention to the Wikileaks situation, and how it relates to the UFO subject. Specifically, one of Tom Delong’s sources, as related in his novel Sekret Machines (co-authored with A.J. Hartley), may have been revealed in the latest series of emails released by Julian Assange and Wikileaks, as shown in correspondences between DeLonge and Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta. What are we to make of these latest revelations?

Then in the second hour, we are joined by Mister Sam Shearon, an English dark artist born in Liverpool, England. Specialising in horror and science-fiction, his work often includes elements inspired by vintage tales of monsters and madmen, dark futures, post apocalyptic genres and classic literature including H.P.Lovecraft’s The Call of Cthulhu, Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray and the modern classics Clive Barker’s Hellraiser and the Books of Blood all of which he has fully illustrated. In addition to his artistic aptitudes, Mister Sam is also well-versed in the subject of Cryptozoology, which we’ll discuss at length with him during this special Halloween-themed segment on The Gralien Report.

