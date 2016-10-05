TGR 10.05.16. Rise of the Clowns: Panic in America?

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah is fresh back from his journeys throughout the Northeast, as The Gralien Reverend joins him during an introspective opening discussion entailing spirituality, prayer, and the search for understanding oneself. Throughout his travels, Micah describes feeling a sense of the “mystical” that prevails through life, and we look at the way such feelings manifest in various walks of life.

Turning our attention to news, we look at the concerns mounting in relation to the arrival of Hurricane Matthew on the U.S. Mainland, as well as new evidence of the oldest civilization on Earth. We also take time to discuss self-education, ancient astronaut theories, and how humans are outsourcing our technology into the intangible “data cloud” that is the World Wide Web.

Finally, we turn our attention to the Creepy Clowns being seen all over the United States, as we give a breakdown of the latest developments in the ongoing “Clown Panic” in America. Why are clowns being seen so frequently, and is this purely a sociological phenomena, or is there more to the story? Could it even be that people’s current fear of clowns stems from urban legends, and the way they are reported by the media, has inspired legitimate incidents in which people are donning clown costumes in order to frighten the public?

