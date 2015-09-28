TGR 09.28.15. Strange Legends of the Pacific Northwest

This week on The Gralien Report, as the legendary Hobbo is making his way through Bat Country on his way back from Barstow, NASA has made a big announcement about water on Mars, and whether this supports the existence of life there, also. Micah gives us a breakdown of the high points of Monday’s press conference, in addition to news and headlines elsewhere in the world.

Then later in the program, eerie events occurring on Vancouver Island have had us thinking about Native American legends that involve the creature known today as Sasquatch. However, are there trends that emerge in these legends which, though perhaps often overlooked, might cause us to rethink modern reports of supposed “mystery hominids” like Sasquatch?

Whether you think Sasquatch exists, or exists only in the realm of myth and legends, perhaps there is more here than meets the eye, and with broader implications as it relates to ancient traditions from around the world. Special thanks to the infamous Mister Sam Shearon for this episode’s artwork… check out his website where you can buy prints of this rendering by clicking here.

Follow The Gralien Report on Social Media

For more updates from the Bunker, follow us on Twitter, and Like us on Facebook.

by