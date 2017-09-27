TGR 09.27.17. Dark Artistry and Literary Horrors

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, Micah returns from storm-chasing out on the Atlantic, and shares some of the highlights of his recent journeys, which included a stop over in Bermuda to visit the island’s enigmatic crystal caves. In other news, there have been several “doomsday” theories pertaining to the arrival of September 23rd, a date some believed would ultimately prove to be (gasp!) the end of the world. This wasn’t the case, of course… but is there a mathematician who could be more spot-on with his estimates about the eventual demise of humanity?
We also spend some time looking into ancient mysteries, which include the discovery of a strange “city” off the coast of Australia… populated by what could only be likened to the denizens of an H.P. Lovecraft story. On that note, we are delighted to be joined in hour two by the “dreaded” Mister Sam Shearon, whose enigmatic artistic representation of literary giants like Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe are arguably among the finest in the dark art genre. In addition to dark art, we discuss a variety of strange phenomenon with Sam, sure to help ease everyone into the spooky spirit of Halloween.
Head over to www.MysteriesCruise.com, where you can learn how to join us for an amazing adventure on the high seas this November!
Also, please take a moment to check out our sponsors at Gaia.com, who offer documentaries, television shows, and insightful interviews for truth-seekers around the globe.
Join us and become a member of Gralien X for more great podcasts and bonus monthly specials.
@MicahHanks
@GralienReverend
@Gralien Report
When I first started studying symbolism the popular view was that secret societies keep this knowledge from the general public. Based on my experience I’d say it is the other way around. The secret societies preserve what the general public don’t care about, and what they don’t care about is meaning. This is why every year they flock around blanket statements and political poetry. They love sweet nothings and meaninglessness. Now I know why Free Masons do not just give people the answers but make a whole game out of it because people don’t appreciate it if it is just handed to them. What I have learned from symbolism is it is a language across all borders and the paranormal utilizes it. So wanting to understand the paranormal while thinking you can ignore symbolism, I think we found out why it never gets anywhere with these people? The more I hear from this field the gladder I am I never read one book by a paranormal researcher. If you want to taint your experience look no further than the paranormal. It worked for me. When you have your magical moment and it is ruined by their ignorant fear you’ll know exactly what I’m saying.
That is why I respect Micah he inspires thought and humor, and the philosophers of our time are comedians “I think”. You can go to his youtube, Middle Theory, and you see comments that make you (me) laugh. I wish I would have stayed away from some of the paranormal it really did mess up my experience with un-nessacery fear. My advice is stay away from the fear mongers. The paranormal isn’t scary it’s supposed to be mystical. It is really hard to let a mystical experience play out when all you can think of is their going to take me and probe my @#$