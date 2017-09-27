TGR 09.27.17. Dark Artistry and Literary Horrors

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah returns from storm-chasing out on the Atlantic, and shares some of the highlights of his recent journeys, which included a stop over in Bermuda to visit the island’s enigmatic crystal caves. In other news, there have been several “doomsday” theories pertaining to the arrival of September 23rd, a date some believed would ultimately prove to be (gasp!) the end of the world. This wasn’t the case, of course… but is there a mathematician who could be more spot-on with his estimates about the eventual demise of humanity?

We also spend some time looking into ancient mysteries, which include the discovery of a strange “city” off the coast of Australia… populated by what could only be likened to the denizens of an H.P. Lovecraft story. On that note, we are delighted to be joined in hour two by the “dreaded” Mister Sam Shearon, whose enigmatic artistic representation of literary giants like Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe are arguably among the finest in the dark art genre. In addition to dark art, we discuss a variety of strange phenomenon with Sam, sure to help ease everyone into the spooky spirit of Halloween.

