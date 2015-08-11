TGR 08.10.15. MH370 Updates & Crypto Mysteries

On this week’s edition of The Gralien Report, astronauts will be consuming vegetables grown in space for the first time, and a newly discovered ancient archaeological site located off the coast of Sicily is giving us new perspectives on the ancient world.

Then in hour two, we look at an interesting listener submission regarding the connection some are making between MH370 and Diego Garcia. Could the site of newly discovered plane debris really indicate that MH370 went down close to the military base, or are there facts that contradict there being any involvement with the island at all?

Finally, we take time to examine the continuing debate regarding a classic piece of evidence related to a cryptozoological mystery, and whether skeptical arguments against it are relying on science, or merely biases. All this, and much more, are covered on this edition of The Gralien Report.

