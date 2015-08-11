TGR 08.10.15. MH370 Updates & Crypto Mysteries

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s edition of The Gralien Report, astronauts will be consuming vegetables grown in space for the first time, and a newly discovered ancient archaeological site located off the coast of Sicily is giving us new perspectives on the ancient world.
Then in hour two, we look at an interesting listener submission regarding the connection some are making between MH370 and Diego Garcia. Could the site of newly discovered plane debris really indicate that MH370 went down close to the military base, or are there facts that contradict there being any involvement with the island at all?
Finally, we take time to examine the continuing debate regarding a classic piece of evidence related to a cryptozoological mystery, and whether skeptical arguments against it are relying on science, or merely biases. All this, and much more, are covered on this edition of The Gralien Report.
I want to tell you as an audiophile junkie I am so loving the preshow,(for lack of terminology). That little window you guys give into the process and preparation for the show is really “magikal” (;p). Pretty much this is my petition, my plea for you to continue doing it, it is just so fun. Don’t stop it is amazing it really sets the tone as a fun fast paced wonder that is the essence of what I love about the Gralien Report.
Another thought I had while watching a video I know this is more middle theory (R.I.P.)(:() but I’m really interested in how headlines control how people interpret the articles or videos. For instance I just watched a video that had a headline saying a man doing something right in the wrong way, going against ignorance, threatens to kill somebody. I watched the video twice and after the guy had a gun pulled on him he became over reactive, as all people would, saying things out of the ordinary, as any one has, but he never said the word kill. And I was astonished at how the headline pit man against man instantly and not one person noticed the headline was bogus. A show on this phenomena and pointing out which journalists, webzine’s, and blog’s frequent in using mind control tactics to sway people away from a good point that we may have over looked because our society has yet to point to it as unacceptable could be of great use to humanity.
We need to be updated with the recent news about Bigfoot. This article is a big help in creating that awareness.
Will there be an upcoming blog post for this site?