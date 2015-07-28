TGR 07.27.15. The Georgia Guidestones, Unmasked

This week on The Gralien Report: how did a nuclear reactor come to exist 2 billion years ago? Here comes the science… as well as new predictions about the eventual demise of humanity, which gives us a little less than 100 years before all hell breaks loose.

As we know, certain members of the scientific community and intelligentsia have had such doomsday themes in mind for the last few decades. Which, in turn, has led to some interesting interpretations about the inspiration behind the famous Georgia Guidestones, a monument which many attribute to secretive global elites with plans for population control, selective breeding, and the blending of language and culture to engineer a perfected citizenry of planet Earth.

Dr. Mike Bennett of the Future Quqke radio program joins us to discuss the theories, and new revelations about the Guidestones and their mysterious origins. Bennett participated in the creation of a recent documentary, Dark Clouds Over Elberton, which explores the Georgia Guidestones, their ties to Rosicrucianism, and the identity of the mysterious “R.C. Christian”, to whom the monument is attributed. Has the mystery of the Georgia Guidestones finally been solved?

