TGR 07.27.15. The Georgia Guidestones, Unmasked

This week on The Gralien Report: how did a nuclear reactor come to exist 2 billion years ago? Here comes the science… as well as new predictions about the eventual demise of humanity, which gives us a little less than 100 years before all hell breaks loose.
As we know, certain members of the scientific community and intelligentsia have had such doomsday themes in mind for the last few decades. Which, in turn, has led to some interesting interpretations about the inspiration behind the famous Georgia Guidestones, a monument which many attribute to secretive global elites with plans for population control, selective breeding, and the blending of language and culture to engineer a perfected citizenry of planet Earth.
Dr. Mike Bennett of the Future Quqke radio program joins us to discuss the theories, and new revelations about the Guidestones and their mysterious origins. Bennett participated in the creation of a recent documentary, Dark Clouds Over Elberton, which explores the Georgia Guidestones, their ties to Rosicrucianism, and the identity of the mysterious “R.C. Christian”, to whom the monument is attributed. Has the mystery of the Georgia Guidestones finally been solved?
Last nights show impressed me greatly. Fantastic guest!
An absolutely first-rate interview. This episode exemplifies the superiority of in-depth field investigation to speculation and fear-mongering.
Still, there is one point that I wish your guest had made: The Guidestones are an absolute failure as a propaganda vehicle. The entire point of propaganda is to change minds, to turn people around on any given issue. Not a single person has ever said: “Well, I used to think X but now I think Y, after reading the message on those stones.”
Therefore, those who do not like the message of the stones should be grateful that “R.C. Christian” chose to spread that message the way he did. Obviously, he wasted his money. Had he invested in the use of television or radio, he might have had a greater impact.
Those who place the Guidestones at the center of grand conspiracy theories are either paranoid fools or hucksters. In the end, what does it matter if a rich fool with questionable ideas wasted his money? The Guidestones have never been anything more than a curiosity.
This show gave me a totally new perspective on overpopulation. The only reason our species and the species around us exist today and have not become extinct is because we share this “special ability” to overpopulate. Our society needs correcting when the reason we are even here today is looked at as a problem. Because If ancient civilization did exist back beyond and through extinction events our reasoning and intellect did not sustain us, but the fact that we were so abundant, that is what ensured our survival.
Here is the central problem facing the world in one sentence: Every 24 hours, on average, 159 species are driven extinct while during this same time period the global human population further expands by 220.000. Very little is being done to change or mitigate present trends.