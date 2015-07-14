TGR 07.13.15. The Cash Landrum Incident: New Details?

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, Rendlesham is back in the news, with claims of “new evidence” in support of the famous 1980 UFO encounter that have some researchers wondering whether radio operators tracked the aircraft purportedly seen near the Suffolk RAF base. Also, Col. Charles Halt, one of the principle witnesses, describes his thoughts about the encounter, which remains a perplexing, and contentious item of debate among UFO researchers.

Within days of the Rendlesham incident, halfway across the world a similar UFO observation would occur near Dayton, Texas, which forever changed the lives of two women, Betty Cash and Vicky Landrum, along with Vicky’s grandson Colby. The story, known today as the Cash Landrum incident, is well remembered in UFO literature, but is there reason to question certain aspects of the long maintained story, and can any new information be determined by a careful examination of early witness descriptions? Finally, we look at theories about the case espoused by members of the skeptical community, and ask whether aspects of these investigations haven’t offered equal amounts of conjecture, comparable to that of UFO advocates, albeit from an ‘opposing’ viewpoint.

