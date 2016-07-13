TGR 07.11.16. The Black Magick of H.P. Lovecraft

This week on The Gralien Report, our very own “Hobbo” is fresh back from Roswell, New Mexico, one of the most recognizable locations in modern UFO history. We catch up with him about this, in addition to discussing people’s synchronistic experiences, before shifting gears and looking at the latest developments in the search for extraterrestrial life, and why scientists think we may need a fresh new approach.

Then in hour two, John L. Steadman joins us to discuss his latest book, H.P. Lovecraft and the Black Magick Tradition. John is an English professor and Lovecraft scholar, in addition to having maintained an interest in ceremonial “magick” since an early age. He brings a number of unique perspectives which delve into the mystical, historical, and literary elements, as well as the psychology behind magical practices, and whether such things are indeed, in his view, “evil.” Finally, he discusses the many ways in which Lovecraft seemed to anticipate scientific discoveries of the years following his own untimely death.

