TGR 07.06.15. The Search for ET and Cinema Symbolism

As our exploration of space reaches further beyond the known, this week on The Gralien Report we examine claims that alien life may soon be discovered by the ESA’s Philae lander, which some scientists indirectly associated with the project have claimed. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast features a breakdown of alien abduction claims, which offers sleep paralysis as an explanation for the purported phenomenon. Could there be more to some reports, and if so, what would it indicate?
Then in hour two, we turn our attention to esoteric and occult symbolism prevalent in popular films, ranging from Star Wars and the Matrix to cult classics like Blade Runner. Robert W. Sullivan is our guest, and in his latest book, Cinema Symbolism, he catalogues many of the more apparent and curious examples of symbolism seen in modern film. To learn more about Robert and his work, you can visit his website here.
Hi Micah and Matt! i’m catching up on my gralien reports, an utterly delightful little marathon – thank you!
As a California girl, born and bred, the confederate flag discussion has been interesting. The listener who compared the flag flying above the state capitol to books available at the library makes a weak comparison. No government endorsement is implied in the library selection, as a little thought experiment i invite him to imagine how he would feel walking into a court hearing while the Naze Swastika flew above the courthouse.
I am certain he is just as relieved as i am that the above circumstance has never occurred here in the USA.
Here in California i know many people who fly or somehow sport the confederate flag while never having been to the south, much less lived there. They may not even have relatives or ancestors from the south, so how it speaks to their heritage i do not know.
From talking to them i do know it speaks to their philosophy.