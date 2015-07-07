TGR 07.06.15. The Search for ET and Cinema Symbolism

As our exploration of space reaches further beyond the known, this week on The Gralien Report we examine claims that alien life may soon be discovered by the ESA’s Philae lander, which some scientists indirectly associated with the project have claimed. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast features a breakdown of alien abduction claims, which offers sleep paralysis as an explanation for the purported phenomenon. Could there be more to some reports, and if so, what would it indicate?

Then in hour two, we turn our attention to esoteric and occult symbolism prevalent in popular films, ranging from Star Wars and the Matrix to cult classics like Blade Runner. Robert W. Sullivan is our guest, and in his latest book, Cinema Symbolism, he catalogues many of the more apparent and curious examples of symbolism seen in modern film. To learn more about Robert and his work, you can visit his website here.

Want more from The Gralien Report?

