TGR 07.04.17. The Secret Awareness of Plants

This week on The Gralien Report, as we celebrate Independence Day 2017, Micah and Matthew take a moment to reflect on misconceptions about the holiday, before looking at the news. Items of discussion include an unusual plane crash that occurred over the weekend, as well as how dinosaurs and their extinction paved the way for a familiar amphibian. And what is the mystery of the phone call Micah received in the wee hours of the morning from Roswell, New Mexico?

In the second hour, Matt gives us some history about Albert Herpin, the man who never slept. Is it really possible for a person not to sleep at all throughout their lives? Finally, we conclude the show with a lengthy discussion about the secret awareness of plants, and how the flora around us may be far more in tune with its environment than we give them credit. Could there even be things about plant awareness that we may learn, which could give us further insights into our own hidden potential as humans?

Please take a moment to check out our sponsors at Gaia.com, who offer documentaries, television shows, and insightful interviews for truth-seekers around the globe.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@GralienReverend

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by