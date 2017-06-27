TGR 06.26.17. The Sea Serpent: Monsters in Our Oceans?

This week on The Gralien Report, we kick things off with news of a fourth great white carcass, which has washed up in South Africa with its liver missing. Scientists say this occurred “with surgical precision,” but what is the underlying cause? Also, Russia has launched a “mystery military probe” into orbit from the edge of the Arctic, while further south, a “massive” collection of Nazi Artifacts have been found in a hidden room in Argentina. Finally, a team of researchers are hoping to use forensic dogs to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart. Will this expedition finally solve the enduring mystery of the missing aviator?

Then in Hour Two, we shift gears and spend a bit of time discussing the latest alleged proof of “alien life” on Earth, while Micah asks what aliens would REALLY have to say about humans, if only we could listen in on one of their conversations. Then we spend some time looking at one of the most convincing reports of an alleged “sea serpent”, seen off the California coast in 1983. While science has yet to prove that anything like a sea serpent exists, countless witness reports from over the last several centuries would seem to suggest that there could, in fact, be some large, snake-like creature that exists in oceans around the world. Could there be any more to the sea serpent than just popular mythology and legends?

Please take a moment to check out our sponsors at Gaia.com, who offer documentaries, television shows, and insightful interviews for truth-seekers around the globe.

Also, for the very best night’s sleep you’ve ever had, be sure and check out Casper.com. Be sure to check out the mattresses that are revolutionizing the way people sleep.

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@GralienReverend

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by