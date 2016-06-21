On this longest day of the year, we celebrate the ancient ceremonial traditions of the British Isles in our recognition of the Summer Solstice, by looking at a number of stories involving ancient mysteries. For starters, a ‘Holy Grail’ cup is being put on display at the national library in Aberystwyth, which leads us to some discussion of our famous “Gralien” and Arthurian legends (as well as a quick, humble tribute to Monty Python and the Holy Grail).

We also examine an ancient Scandinavian tale of war, and how the modern historical “proof” of this unusual account may have been discovered… at the bottom of a well. Elsewhere, what unsettling discovery did a group of highway workers make when removing earth near a famous “haunted” gravesite?

In hour two, we shift our focus from ancient mysteries to the modern, forward-thinking research into the enigma of the Sasquatch. In many situations involving field research in the remote wilds of America, researchers have claimed to hear distinct sounds described as “wood knocks”, which some believe to be made by legendary, manlike creatures as-yet unproven by science. But how could a mystery beast of such mythic proportions actually exist, and is there a plausible case to be made for their mysterious, yet persistent evasion of discovery?

Researcher and author David Weatherly chose to tackle these questions with the help of other researchers in the field, which led him to the publication of Wood Knocks Volume One: Journal of Sasquatch Research, featuring art by the infamous Sam Shearon, and a trove of articles that examine everything from physical research in the field, to theories about the origins of these alleged creatures. Weatherly also tells us of his own travels to the mysterious Lovelock Cave in Nevada, which tells of a very unique story of ancient “giants” that fought against the Paiute Indians; what did David find when he and a colleague recently entered the famous cave?

