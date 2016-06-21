Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this longest day of the year, we celebrate the ancient ceremonial traditions of the British Isles in our recognition of the Summer Solstice, by looking at a number of stories involving ancient mysteries. For starters, a ‘Holy Grail’ cup is being put on display at the national library in Aberystwyth, which leads us to some discussion of our famous “Gralien” and Arthurian legends (as well as a quick, humble tribute to Monty Python and the Holy Grail).
We also examine an ancient Scandinavian tale of war, and how the modern historical “proof” of this unusual account may have been discovered… at the bottom of a well. Elsewhere, what unsettling discovery did a group of highway workers make when removing earth near a famous “haunted” gravesite?
In hour two, we shift our focus from ancient mysteries to the modern, forward-thinking research into the enigma of the Sasquatch. In many situations involving field research in the remote wilds of America, researchers have claimed to hear distinct sounds described as “wood knocks”, which some believe to be made by legendary, manlike creatures as-yet unproven by science. But how could a mystery beast of such mythic proportions actually exist, and is there a plausible case to be made for their mysterious, yet persistent evasion of discovery?
Researcher and author David Weatherly chose to tackle these questions with the help of other researchers in the field, which led him to the publication of Wood Knocks Volume One: Journal of Sasquatch Research, featuring art by the infamous Sam Shearon, and a trove of articles that examine everything from physical research in the field, to theories about the origins of these alleged creatures. Weatherly also tells us of his own travels to the mysterious Lovelock Cave in Nevada, which tells of a very unique story of ancient “giants” that fought against the Paiute Indians; what did David find when he and a colleague recently entered the famous cave?
Got information or comments you'd like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program?
I would like to share a little of the research I have been doing as it demonstrates to me the dangerous effect of our compartmentalized society. So I have been studying cows because I was interested in why they were worshiped all over the world in ancient times. Any way as a kind of synchronicity I was taking a break from this research and decided to look up paranormal photos because I have stopped looking at them and ufo videos for at least 3 or more years as I find them fake unreliable, and pointless as evidence. So I typed in photos that experts can not explain to try and avoid hoaxes and got a page that had unexplainable phenomena instead. One of these unexplained photos dealt with cattle seeming to always graze facing towards the magnetic poles, something my research had not yet lead me too. Of coarse the sceptics and debunkers responded to these theories and the scientific data that has been done, but because I have studied archeology rather than just what science thinks it knows I had a whole set of questions beyond what these people could even imagine in their compartmentalized state. It is also an interesting coincidence that the articles are titled cows act like a magnetic compass though I know it is simple correlation because our knowledge of the magnetic North and South. What bothered me is that the articles were sighting the scientist as the source for all knowledge and crediting them (besides the initial farm photographers who brought this to their attention) as discovering this as if nobody in history had ever had this thought and treated science as though it exists as the end all be all of all information I guess because Archeology doesn’t interest them or that they think because Archeologist use the scientific method that means science is completely aware of all their research and findings. Yet in my recent research into Archeology and our distant past I immediately had found the eight pointed star that appears on every ancient compass was called a torus link. I know our society would have you think Taurus is separate from Torus but there is way too much connection to ignore the fact that one is a word for the animal while one is the word for what has been inspired by the animal and used for mathematics. I would also like to note that I had seen countless ancient carvings that show the 8 pointed star right between the horns of the bull/cow/KA, not only that but pottery with an 8 pointed star around the rim with a cow grazing in the middle what do you think Graliens coincidence or not?
Culture Industry. I would look into the Biblical character Nimrod, who’s wife Semiramis created the Babylonian religion. Nimrod was said to have worn a helmet with horns. He also became the sun god, while his wife became the “queen of heaven” and associated with the moon. She tried to pass off her illegitimate son Tammuz as the prophesied savior. This religion then spread throughout the whole world and the character became perhaps hundreds of different names.
Obelisks are, well, Nimrod erections to put is bluntly. Winged disk symbols are symbolic of Nimrod. I would guess that bulls and cows became worshiped because of this. Check out the Know Your Enemy series on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Md-CRRYOBVI