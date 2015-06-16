This week on The Gralien Report, to celebrate the kickoff of Bilderberg 2015 (and National Bourbon Appreciation Day), Micah and the Gralien Reverend Matt Oakley indulge in a bit of conspiracy news, as well as strange news relating to marine biology, and an analysis of the new budding relationship between science and religion… or more specifically, Pope Francis and Climate Change.

Then in hour two, we are visited in the Bunker, once again, by a truly “alien” individual: the entity known only as “Victor”, who first came onto our radars in conspiracy circles as a purported employee at the famed – and highly secretive – Area 51. Victor, also hailing from the future, shares information with us about the coming Singularity, and even what role Neil Degrass Tyson may play in the future of humanity. Finally, taking our tongues out of our cheeks, we turn to a frightening World War II incident that has led many conspiracy theorists to believe a nuclear weapon had been tested at Port Chicago, California. But had that really been the case, and is there evidence to support the claim? We tackle this, and much more, on this week’s edition of The Gralien Report.

Want more from the Gralien Report?

