TGR 06.06.17. Untold Stories from the Operating Room

This week on The Gralien Report, we take a moment to revisit one of the most popular urban legends from the area of Fouke Arkansas, before making the comparison between this legendary tale of a “monster” and a recent sighting of a “feral looking man” in Wales. Elsewhere, several Brazilian residents have been suffering a spate of vampire bat attacks, and further below sea level, a “faceless” fish was recently discovered during a deep sea expedition off the Australian coast.

Then turning our attention over to the ongoing search for alien life, how could neutrinos help us understand the ways aliens may try to communicate, either with us, or with each other? Then we look at a rather dubious-sounding claim about the infamous 1947 Roswell encounter in New Mexico, as Hobbo gives us some perspective on the claims in light of the upcoming 70th anniversary of the event. Then in a surprise turn of events, we are joined by our on again, off again Area 51 informant “Victor”, who gives us some perspectives on secret planes carrying passengers back and forth from a Las Vegas airport.

Then in hour two, we are joined by Dr. Scott J. Kolbaba, a medical practitioner whose own strange experience led him begin documenting stories from other doctors and clinical professionals about unexplained things they have witnessed or experienced. After three years of research, this led Kolbaba to write the book Physicians Untold Stories, a collection of stories where doctors and others describe seemingly unexplained phenomena that affected them in personally deepening ways. Do these sorts of “untold stories” provide evidence of certain phenomenon which are as-yet undocumented by science?

Take a moment to check out our sponsors for this edition of the program:

Gaia.com: Enlightening Programming, in the living room, or on the go.

StoryWorth: A year of stories bound in a beautiful book



Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@GralienReverend

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by