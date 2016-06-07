TGR 06.06.16. The UFO Sightings of Muhammad Ali

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, Micah discusses a recent visit with geologist and researcher Randall Carlson, which involved a long drive to a remote area and an unusual seminar featuring Carlson’s research into ancient Earth changes. Shifting our attention to the news, we examine the latest reports of mystery booms in the UK, and the possible causes behind them.

Next, we discuss a remarkable piece of footage from a Florida motorist, who observed a triangle shaped object while driving at night and — for once — seemed to manage to capture the object on video. Despite the limited view, analysis of the footage does seem to show a large, triangle-shaped object, in continuity with other recent reports of large, triangular aircraft seen in various locales. What are their origins, and if they are a secret U.S. military project, why are they consistently flown over well populated areas? Finally, we round out the hour with discussion of Elon Musk, the latest to weigh in on the argument that our reality may be a simulation.

Then in the second hour, we are joined again by Timothy Green Beckley, who recounts his experiences with the late Muhammad Ali, heavyweight champion and, on an interesting note, a longtime believer in UFOs. Beckley tells of meeting Ali on numerous occasions, as well as one visit to Ali’s training camp with none other than Uri Gellar.

