TGR 06.06.16. The UFO Sightings of Muhammad Ali

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, Micah discusses a recent visit with geologist and researcher Randall Carlson, which involved a long drive to a remote area and an unusual seminar featuring Carlson’s research into ancient Earth changes. Shifting our attention to the news, we examine the latest reports of mystery booms in the UK, and the possible causes behind them.
Next, we discuss a remarkable piece of footage from a Florida motorist, who observed a triangle shaped object while driving at night and — for once — seemed to manage to capture the object on video. Despite the limited view, analysis of the footage does seem to show a large, triangle-shaped object, in continuity with other recent reports of large, triangular aircraft seen in various locales. What are their origins, and if they are a secret U.S. military project, why are they consistently flown over well populated areas? Finally, we round out the hour with discussion of Elon Musk, the latest to weigh in on the argument that our reality may be a simulation.
Then in the second hour, we are joined again by Timothy Green Beckley, who recounts his experiences with the late Muhammad Ali, heavyweight champion and, on an interesting note, a longtime believer in UFOs. Beckley tells of meeting Ali on numerous occasions, as well as one visit to Ali’s training camp with none other than Uri Gellar.
I just received my first news letter form Middle Theory I never realized you did that or had one awesome. It reminded me though, what you have been saying lately about the political structure, I find it very odd that people can claim, not you or middle theory, but just most Americans, that there is no conspiracy to change our system of government when in fact it has already been high jacked and maybe you and Mc can talk about this or you and Race or all of the above. When I read the constitution years back I noticed something, the word Democracy was no where to be found. I even looked in the index under D I know that is difficult ;p but again it doesn’t exist. Now I have heard guys like who is it Max Kaiser who goes on Alex Jones refer to our system of government as a Democratic Republic but again this term doesn’t exist at all in the constitution that is the supreme law of our land. Further more when I looked up Democracy regarding the founding forefathers they described it as two wolves and a sheep deciding whose for dinner, and when 51% of the population takes away freedom from the other 49%? How can anybody say their is no conspiracy with a straight face? How could all these Republicans and Democrats in office not be aware the word isn’t even mentioned one single time in our constitution. And how can we justify wars with spreading a form of government despised by the founders of our country???
