TGR 05.30.16. Tom Slick and Friends in High Places

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, Micah and Race kick things off discussing similarities between people’s attitudes toward the subject of UFOs, compared with similar attitudes people seem to have in relation to politics, religion, science, and a host of other disciplines. On the heels of that discussion, we turn out attention to some interesting UFO footage that has been making the rounds, even making an appearance on Fox News and a number of other news channels and websites. What does it show us, and more importantly, what should we know about the source before we make any judgements about the veracity of the footage?

Meanwhile, in Australia many have likened a recent series of earthquakes to “atomic bombs going off below ground.” Also, a new genetic study has helped scientists learn something fascinating about ancient Phoenicians, in an ancient tale that is ever-changing before our modern eyes. Then in hour two, we shift our focus to a fascinating story from Micah’s home state, which involved a mysterious crater that randomly appeared in the forest near Winston Salem, North Carolina, back in the 1960s. From there, it’s off to some discussion about the famous freak of the Himalayas, the Yeti, and how a wealthy oil tycoon had secretly helped scientific research into the creature’s existence a number of decades ago.

However, the story of Tom Slick may in fact go much deeper than merely an interest in cryptozoology and mystery beasts, since the wealthy philanthropist had also founded a number of research centers over the years, some of which involved such things as applied physics and consciousness research. As we go further down the rabbit hole, we also find that they may have had to do with a lot more than merely advancements in the world of science.

