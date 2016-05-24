TGR 05.23.16. UFOs on Flight Radar and Self-Replicating A.I.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, a mystery has appeared over New Zealand involving UFOs as a television morning show notes a strange object that appeared on one of its weather cameras… and turned out to be a weather balloon (no, seriously… later in the program, we’ll also identify which one, and how it was involved with a recent NASA study).
However, that’s not all that was spotted: a mysterious aircraft was seen streaking across the ocean toward Canberra using a popular commercial aircraft tracking program, moving at remarkable speeds, and displaying a non-existent flight code for it’s identification. Our money is on a glitch with the flight radar program… but is there a chance, however remote, that the app had been tracking something else, and perhaps with capabilities unlike most conventional aircraft?
Then later in the program, Micah shares a portion of a recent discussion he had recently with Adam Loyal, a podcaster and fellow Gralien of many years who produces the show Friends to Know. We get into familiar territory as our discussion begins with talk about skepticism applied to subjects like UFOs, alien life, and artificial intelligence, as well as some of the threads that link these subjects conceptually. Then, Adam proposes the notion that A.I. will, in the eventual sense, be capable of replicating itself, and even improving on its own design. What would the advent of self-replicating A.I. mean for future humanity, and is it something we should consider a grave threat, much like Elon Musk and others in the world of tech and innovation have warned?
Such a great episode that I just finished listening and immediately hit play again. Today you hit on something I have been writing about and thinking about constantly for the past few months that I think is super important. As observers we can not observe our self and so we must depend upon meeting others and finding out who we are through them. Because of this realization my new mantra is when ever I meet somebody I am in fact meeting a part of my self. This is really insane to me that this fact that we can not see our selves, we can’t even hear our selves, for instance if you and a friend stood in front of a camera and recorded your selves and then went back and watched it, you and the other observer could explain to each other that neither of you look or sound exactly like the reflection/recording. What really makes this all the more interesting too me is I came to this theory through lucid dreaming. You see I had always thought lucidity was one level, but then I found out there are other levels, the next level of lucidity which is very hard to reach is realizing that you see yourself in the dream. This happened when I became lucid and I realized the dream me I was looking at wasn’t me. I actually was the observer, I had no form, no body and the me I was watching in the dream was not even me, but was a part of me I had been relating to so much that I had always thought it was me. This brings all kinds of question with it especially in day to day life and our society depending on each other to be honest and tell each other about the self because you we can’t see our self. Micah what do you think about this that we are observers yet can never observe the self. And could this be the key to why we depend on each other? And also the reason for corruption and culture industry programming, to keep people from knowing who they really are?