TGR 05.23.16. UFOs on Flight Radar and Self-Replicating A.I.

This week on The Gralien Report, a mystery has appeared over New Zealand involving UFOs as a television morning show notes a strange object that appeared on one of its weather cameras… and turned out to be a weather balloon (no, seriously… later in the program, we’ll also identify which one, and how it was involved with a recent NASA study).

However, that’s not all that was spotted: a mysterious aircraft was seen streaking across the ocean toward Canberra using a popular commercial aircraft tracking program, moving at remarkable speeds, and displaying a non-existent flight code for it’s identification. Our money is on a glitch with the flight radar program… but is there a chance, however remote, that the app had been tracking something else, and perhaps with capabilities unlike most conventional aircraft?

Then later in the program, Micah shares a portion of a recent discussion he had recently with Adam Loyal, a podcaster and fellow Gralien of many years who produces the show Friends to Know. We get into familiar territory as our discussion begins with talk about skepticism applied to subjects like UFOs, alien life, and artificial intelligence, as well as some of the threads that link these subjects conceptually. Then, Adam proposes the notion that A.I. will, in the eventual sense, be capable of replicating itself, and even improving on its own design. What would the advent of self-replicating A.I. mean for future humanity, and is it something we should consider a grave threat, much like Elon Musk and others in the world of tech and innovation have warned?

