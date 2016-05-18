TGR 05.17.16. Sasquatch Attacks in American Folklore

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
This week on The Gralien Report, Micah and Hobbs kick things off with some discussion of the ongoing search for habitable locations throughout our solar system, as well as a portion of audio from an interview in which Micah, along with researchers Richard Dolan and Peter Robbins, discussed the CIA and it’s involvement with UFO research, secret aviation programs, surveillance of civilian UFO groups, and why it kept its activities from the public.
This all ties in with Peter’s idea that, going back to before 1947, the American media has worked to discredit ideas pertaining to UFOs, as well as the suggestion that some UFOs may represent alien life. Then switching gears, we also examine a lengthy email from one of our listeners, in which we look at various purported medical conditions and alternative health trends today, and whether science can really account for them. Is there also a profitable angle many companies play when it comes to the public’s belief as it relates to health trends?
Finally, in hour two we revisit a classic story involving the legendary Sasquatch, in which a group of miners claimed to have been “attacked” by the creatures in a location near Mount Saint Helens which has since been known as “Ape Canyon.” In addition to being the famous hairy apes portrayed in American folklore, one of the men who was involved in the Ape Canyon further claimed, upon years of reflection, that Sasquatch was actually a mystical creature, rather than a physical one; is this the earliest instance where a “paranormal” theory of origin was attributed to the creatures?
Finally, the Ape Canyon story is remarkably similar to an entirely separate encounter, which was reported decades later near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Is it a coincidence that the two stories are so similar, or are they each separate examples of purported “attacks” by a mysterious species living here in the Americas?
Join us and become a member of Gralien X for more great podcasts and bonus monthly specials.
Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also “Like” us on Facebook, or sign up to follow us on Twitter:
Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.by
Maybe it was grape ape!
Grape ape! Grape ape!
What an excellent show about nostalgia! I still own an original NES from the 80’s it works perfectly you just have to shift the games around to get them to connect right. I have left it running continually at times for instance to beat Karnov I had to leave it running for a week straight. My friends who own newer systems can not leave them running and have all had to send them back to be repaired including at least two of them broken right out of the box. But to make a point I can probably count the number of games I have for NES that I have completed, while my friends with the new gaming consoles have stacks of expensive games that took less than a few days of play to reach the ending. That is probably why us old school guys are quickly disinterested by the new games because they are not even challenging. I would have to say that just like with most films/(ART?)the realer the medium gets it looses its creativity and becomes a stale reiteration losing the ability to stretch the human mind into bigger modes of thinking. The games today strive for reality rather than try and pose any kind of challenge to the player. I wonder if this same phenomena Aqua Teen fan’s would recognize as “A mediocre product that no one can relate to” will trickle over into the paranormal field? Nah, the weird works in stranger and stranger ways. Has anyone ever studied if ufo/paranormal situations are meant to challenge us, and what I mean by that is since I pay so much attention and have thought skeptically about so many angles of the Fortean that it will present it self in a way that completely calls all of my theories into question as it has done for me? This is why I think it is important that people be educated about these things. Could this be why the field is stale and we have people seeing repeatedly insignificant things because they are mostly people who are ignorant of the phenomena? I have heard the other side people who know too much about it and let it cloud their judgement but not really skeptics going hey this thing knew exactly what I doubted about it and reacted to show me I was wrong?