TGR 05.17.16. Sasquatch Attacks in American Folklore

This week on The Gralien Report, Micah and Hobbs kick things off with some discussion of the ongoing search for habitable locations throughout our solar system, as well as a portion of audio from an interview in which Micah, along with researchers Richard Dolan and Peter Robbins, discussed the CIA and it’s involvement with UFO research, secret aviation programs, surveillance of civilian UFO groups, and why it kept its activities from the public.

This all ties in with Peter’s idea that, going back to before 1947, the American media has worked to discredit ideas pertaining to UFOs, as well as the suggestion that some UFOs may represent alien life. Then switching gears, we also examine a lengthy email from one of our listeners, in which we look at various purported medical conditions and alternative health trends today, and whether science can really account for them. Is there also a profitable angle many companies play when it comes to the public’s belief as it relates to health trends?

Finally, in hour two we revisit a classic story involving the legendary Sasquatch, in which a group of miners claimed to have been “attacked” by the creatures in a location near Mount Saint Helens which has since been known as “Ape Canyon.” In addition to being the famous hairy apes portrayed in American folklore, one of the men who was involved in the Ape Canyon further claimed, upon years of reflection, that Sasquatch was actually a mystical creature, rather than a physical one; is this the earliest instance where a “paranormal” theory of origin was attributed to the creatures?

Finally, the Ape Canyon story is remarkably similar to an entirely separate encounter, which was reported decades later near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Is it a coincidence that the two stories are so similar, or are they each separate examples of purported “attacks” by a mysterious species living here in the Americas?

Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also “Like” us on Facebook, or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by