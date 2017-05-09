TGR 05.08.17. Spy Plane Secrets & Mystery Aircraft

This week on The Gralien Report, we begin with a few thoughts from listeners which Micah recently obtained via Twitter, before turning our attention to a particular planet, already famous in science fiction for being associated with alien life, which now has managed to get the attention of scientists, too. Also, we discuss the alleged “haunting” of a Tacoma, Washington house where infamous serial killer Ted Bundy lived during his childhood; the Reverend Oakley tells us why he isn’t so easily convinced.

We also spend a bit of time discussing the “Salish Sea human foot phenomenon,” a purported preponderance of disarticulated human feet, still in their sneakers, which have turned up on along Northwestern coastlines. Then in the second hour, we spend some time talking about the recent landing of the USAF’s super-secret unmanned “spy plane”, which landed in Florida after spending nearly two years in orbit on a secret mission. In the history of secret aircraft that have allegedly been employed, perhaps none have attracted as much attention (despite supposedly not existing) than the famous “Aurora.” We look at some of the evidence for the secret aircraft, its creation and alleged use, as well as how, and why, it may have been kept so secret.

