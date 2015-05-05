This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, it’s Star Wars Day, so “May the Fourth be with you!” And speaking of Star Wars and aliens, how about this “Alien” worm in a viral video that’s sweeping the web… we’ll tell you why it’s the real deal, and how science may, in fact, recognize it as a rare kind of worm with an unusual way of feeding. We’ll also spend a bit of time discussing people who have almost miraculously survived incredible falls, following Micah’s own recent close call, which has him thinking (of course) about Missing 411 cases of people who vanish in wilderness areas.

Then in hour two, is science really as reliable as it is often made out to be, especially when it comes to claims of unusual happenings? Podcaster and author Alex Tsakiris joins us to discuss his new book, Why Science is Wrong… About Almost Everything. It’s a bold statement indeed, and during this insightful discussion, Alex tells us why he feels strongly that it’s true. You can learn more about Alex and his work at his website, Skeptikos, and you can purchase his book here.

