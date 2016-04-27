TGR 04.25.16. Prince: Remembering A Life in the Paranormal

This week on The Gralien Report, mystery booms persist throughout the Carolinas, and Micah begins with an update on unusual sounds that are being reported in his area. Elsewhere, an unusual “hum” is being reported in various parts of the world… Micah produces audio for us, which isolates a sound frequency that some claim “is driving them mad” in parts of the world where it is heard.

Then we shift our attention to the loss of another rock icon; following the passing of David Bowie and Merle Haggard, Minneapolis-based singer, songwriter, and performer Prince has been pronounced dead at age 57. We take time to examine a few of the unusual experiences Prince described having throughout his life, which include a miraculous healing in his youth, as well as “lucid dreams” he had shortly before his death, where he claimed to meet the departed spirits of David Bowie, among others. Finally, Prince was at times outspoken on the subject of “chemtrails”, a belief which we also examine in his life and artistry.

Then in hour two, in addition to an unusual “time slip” story from one of our listeners, we examine the latest among famous scientists who has begun to endorse the idea that our reality may, in fact, be a simulation. How has the idea gained so much traction in recent years, and what is the justification for this possibility? Also, what does it say about the broader discourse occurring between physicists and philosophers (apart from the fact that maybe the mathematicians have been right all along)? And while we’re discussing reality, one scientist thinks that we’re unable to perceive the majority of “reality”, based on the way humans have evolved over time. Could this offer rationale for why subjects like UFOs are so difficult to explain, and why others fail to recognize or even acknowledge their possibility?

