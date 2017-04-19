TGR 04.18.17. Sci-Fi, Futuring, and Mystery Beasts

This week on The Gralien Report, we celebrate Tax Day 2017 as we discuss travel, research, and a host of fascinating things leading up to what’s been going up into space, which had almost been what NASA calls a “Nuclear Hail Mary” to stop a killer asteroid; also, Russia is purportedly working on sending a robot some have likened to a “Terminator” to the International Space Station. We also look at the claim by an attorney representing conspiracy host Alex Jones that the radio personality is merely a “character actor” while he’s on the microphone… what would his fans think about that?

Then in the second hour, we take time to talk a bit about science fiction, and how the cultural and social commentary it provides offers hope for improvement of our lives in the real world. We then shift our attention to bizarre cases of “animal home invasions”, and the weird (and dangerous!) animals that have turned up in people’s homes. A similar story about a massive snake brings us back around to our discussion from last week of Percy Fawcett, and an incredible “monster” he claimed to see while visiting the Amazon. Finally, we also examine a fascinating report from 1883 of a purported “saurian” lurking around out there in the heart of the Peruvian jungles… could there indeed be monsters in our midst, as yet undiscovered by science?

Gralien Enigmas, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the Gralien X Podcast. You can also Sign up today and get access to the entire back catalogue of, in addition to weekly installments of the “additional edition”, the. You can also “Like” us on Facebook , or sign up to follow us on Twitter:

@MicahHanks

@Gralien Report

Got information or comments you’d like to share with us for an upcoming edition of the program? Send Micah an email with your thoughts or other information.

by