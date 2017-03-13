TGR 03.13.17. Strange Instances of ‘Hysterical Strength’

This week on The Gralien Report, following a week of Wikileaks in relation to the operations of U.S. intelligence operations, we kick off this week’s show with a discussion about “fake news”, which leads us to an examination of former Blink 182 rocker Tom DeLonge’s recent UFO claims. He says that within 60 days there will be a “big announcement” about UFOs, but the bigger questions have to do with who is supplying him with information, and why?

Then in hour two, in addition to looking at the bizarre qualities many highly intelligent people possess, we focus our attention on we look at instances where average people have displayed extraordinary strength which science has not yet fully explained. Incredible feats of human strength have occurred while individuals involved were under duress, or other circumstances that created great amounts of stress. Are there various stimuli that can help the human body “override” various functions, and extend the limits of natural human strength when circumstances call for it? We explore this, and much more, on this week’s edition of The Gralien Report Podcast.

