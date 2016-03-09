This week on The Gralien Report, a mysterious new aircraft has been spotted on it’s way to Hobbs… Hobbs New Mexico, that is. What about this “mystery” plane has the Gralien Gang in stitches? We’ll examine that, before diving into the ongoing saga of John Podesta, and his continuing efforts to take UFO disclosure right up to the executive office.

If Clinton is elected, will we learn anything new about UFOs? If history is any indication of success that other Presidents have had, we may have a bit longer to wait. Then again, there are the remaining questions about whether UFO information is indeed being withheld, as well as whether it meets the “extraterrestrial” expectations that many hold about UFO disclosure. The truth, whatever exists behind the scenes, may be far more different than most would imagine.

Then in hour two, Jason Pentrail joins us to discuss ancient sea “monsters” like the megalodon. With a background in environmental science and cultural studies, Jason is an expert on fossil creatures and marine biology of the ancient world. He is a native of Charleston, South Carolina, and his interest in creatures of the ancient oceans has helped inspire interest in modern Fortean and cryptozoological subjects just as well, all of which we discuss with him this week on the podcast.

