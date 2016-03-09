Podcast: Play in new window | Download
This week on The Gralien Report, a mysterious new aircraft has been spotted on it’s way to Hobbs… Hobbs New Mexico, that is. What about this “mystery” plane has the Gralien Gang in stitches? We’ll examine that, before diving into the ongoing saga of John Podesta, and his continuing efforts to take UFO disclosure right up to the executive office.
If Clinton is elected, will we learn anything new about UFOs? If history is any indication of success that other Presidents have had, we may have a bit longer to wait. Then again, there are the remaining questions about whether UFO information is indeed being withheld, as well as whether it meets the “extraterrestrial” expectations that many hold about UFO disclosure. The truth, whatever exists behind the scenes, may be far more different than most would imagine.
Then in hour two, Jason Pentrail joins us to discuss ancient sea “monsters” like the megalodon. With a background in environmental science and cultural studies, Jason is an expert on fossil creatures and marine biology of the ancient world. He is a native of Charleston, South Carolina, and his interest in creatures of the ancient oceans has helped inspire interest in modern Fortean and cryptozoological subjects just as well, all of which we discuss with him this week on the podcast.
I am so glad you pointed out that the success of Sanders in the Democratic race is being grossly under reported. My household is all for Sanders and would love to see him win the nomination. I remember only too well when Clinton was president and the embarrassment he was associated with and the way they helped themselves to White House household items when they left. I also don’t think she has disassociated herself from corporate interest and big banks. I can only hope Sanders wins. He has my vote.
Thank you for writing, Jeanne. I share your frustration with the way news about this election is being reported, and I realize that the mere mention of political candidates evokes wrath from some of my listenership. But altogether, I merely wish to express the truth, rather than to push endorsements on others, etc. Sanders is certainly (and has been) doing better than the media reports, although this morning’s polls do show that Clinton has far more delegates (as does Trump). This is going to be an interesting election, to say the least… and many of my friends are seriously considering moving to Canada, whatever the outcome! Ha ha ha… hopefully things won’t get that bad. Again, I appreciate you taking time to write. 🙂