06.14.16. Into The Odd: ‘Fortsplaining’ With Joshua Cutchin

This week on The Gralien Report Podcast, the recent launch of the world’s most powerful rocket may have sparked a few daytime “UFO” sightings over the Sunshine State… meanwhile, a man has created a robot that does precisely what a good robot should never do: it has the ability to choose whether it causes harm to a human. Also, leads sent along by our listeners have got us looking at Google, it’s mysterious and secretive “X” program, and the high-altitude balloon tests it has been rendering. Could these balloon tests actually explain a number of UFO sightings?

Then in hour two, Joshua Cutchin joins us to discuss his recent appearance at the 2016 Fort Fest, an event held in Maryland by the International Fortean Organization (INFO). Many today are probably unaware of what, precisely, the INFO group is, and what their involvement with the unexplained has been over the last century. Cutchin tells us a bit about the event, as well as what he and other speakers were discussing. Over the course of the discussion, we turn our attention to subjects that include Nessie, the famous monster that allegedly lurks beneath Loch Ness, as well as what Cutchin thinks about the UFO subject.

After our talk with Joshua Cutchin, Micah spends the show’s final segment looking at unusual reports that describe events in ancient times that remind many scholars of the perils of modern warfare. Do ancient holy texts and philosophical dialogues describe an ancient war that occurred in humanity’s past, which has been forgotten by time? If so, what evidence still exists today that may help substantiate this idea?

