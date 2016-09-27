Gralien Report Daily News for September 27, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Mysterious Plumes Outline Europa’s Massive Ocean, Offer Clues in Search for Alien Life
- Elon Musk has a lot to prove at today’s Mars colonization announcement
- Schrödinger’s cat behaviour has been filmed in atoms for the first time
- Elsewhere, cats crossed continents to be close to us, says gene study
- Science journalists are suing the FDA over alleged manipulation of the news
- Two more classic psychology studies just failed the reproducibility test
- SpaceX Successfully Test-Fires Mars-Bound Raptor Rocket Engine
- New record extends global temperatures back two million years
- Southern Japan was just jolted by 5.7 magnitude quake
- Meanwhile, Queenslanders report seeing bright lights in sky followed by tremor
- Mercury-quakes May Currently Shake Up the Tiny Planet
- Skinwalker Ranch activity shifts from paranormal to prosecutable
- Stranger Things season 2: Will ‘Eleven’ return, and everything else you need to know
- Trump’s team has tapped a longtime climate skeptic to set environmental policy
