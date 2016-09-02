Gralien Report Daily News for September 2, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- NASA found a mysterious ice volcano that’s half the size of Mt. Everest on this former planet
- Elsewhere, this astronaut saw ‘an infinite God’ from space
- God, politics and climate change: Who’s responsible for what?
- New Report Explores Myriad Ways Artificial Intelligence Will Shape Our Future
- Discussing Real ethics for artificial intelligence
- The Pentagon’s plan for eventual alien contact is underwhelming
- Clothing of the future could cool our bodies
- “This is serious:” Creepy clown sightings reported in second community in South Carolina
- Elsewhere, CCS officials say person in clown mask with a knife chased student
- Fear of Clowns Said to be ‘Sweeping the World’ in Wake of Odd Incidents
- How Artists Have Depicted Eclipses Across History
- SpaceX Investigating Cause of Falcon 9 Rocket Explosion
- NASA to Launch Asteroid-Sampling Mission Next Week
- Scientists Caught ‘Undead’ Genes Coming Alive After Death
- Lost city of Atlantis IS real claims Italian scientist
- Woman ‘takes picture of ghost of monk killed by Henry VIII’
- Hikers beware: Tarantulas are looking for love in California
