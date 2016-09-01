Gralien Report Daily News for September 1, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- ‘Strong signal’ from sun-like star sparks alien speculation
- …Or not: ‘Alien Signal’ actually may be ‘terrestrial disturbance’ from a satellite
- Scientists on 3 continents now have evidence: Some chimps have entered the Stone Age
- 3.7-billion-year-old fossils may be the oldest signs of life on Earth
- New fossil suggests life during the late Cretaceous was not quite what we thought
- Hemmed in by human development, LA’s mountain lions could be near extinction in 50 years
- Elsewhere, African Elephant Population Has Declined By 30 Percent
- Someone’s shooting sea otters in Calif. Now there’s a reward for finding the culprit
- Test Of Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug Finds Progress Against Brain Plaques
- See a ‘Ring of Fire’ Annular Solar Eclipse Thursday Via Slooh Webcast
- Archeologists Find The Largest Stone Block Ever Carved By Human Hands
- Sasquatch helps Portland kids cross the street to get to school
- Artists and Psychiatrists—or the “Art” of Psychiatry
- This Is How Ayahuasca Affects the Brain
