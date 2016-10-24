Gralien Report Daily News for October 24, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Dark Energy May Not Exist: Supernovae Analysis Finds Universe Expands At Constant Rate
- A 1.8-million-year-old fossil may belong to the oldest right-handed human
- Nuclear Nonsense: Physics conference accepts nonsensical ‘autocomplete’ study
- Adolf Hitler’s Secret Nazi Base In Arctic Discovered By Russian Scientists
- Scientists Cracked The Bermuda Triangle Mystery Through ‘Mysterious Cloud Shapes’
- Rare Discovery: Scientists Found Oldest Planetary Disk In Unusual Location
- Here’s what we learned from Elon Musk’s SpaceX Reddit AMA
- Space station accepts first Virginia delivery in 2 years
- Get Into The Halloween Spirit With This Spooky Soundtrack From Jupiter’s Auroras
- South Carolina Aquarium celebrates Halloween with underwater pumpkin carving
- These Five Weird Places Look More Like Alien Planets Than Earthly Getaways
- ESA Lander Exploded on Impact, Says NASA — How Will it Affect ExoMars Probe?
- Polar bears, growing desperate for food, threaten Alaska Natives
- Watch These Students Say Science Is Racist and Should Be Abolished
- Forget Schiaparelli. 2020 Is the Real Mars Party
