Gralien Report Daily News for November 27, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Could Carbon silicon bonds present a new model for alien life?
- Mysterious lost ships, HMS Terror and Erebus, reveal new layer of clues in Arctic
- Physicists plan to test a new theory about the speed of light to explain what Einstein’s theory can’t
- End Of The World News: Stephen Hawking Sees An Asteroid Wiping Out Mankind By 3016
- Atlas Of Design features Earheart’s final flight, UFO sightings and an alternative Great War
- Why Instagram Became the Perfect Breeding Ground for Conspiracy Theories
- Herndon start-up HawkEye360 wants to send fleets of tiny satellites into orbit
- Six die in asthma attacks linked to thunderstorm in Australia
- No, Earth’s First Farmers Were Not Humans but Fijian Ants
- Miami at Sand’s End
by
One