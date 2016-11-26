Gralien Report Daily News for November 26, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- How Einstein Revolutionized Our View of The Universe in One ‘Miracle Year’
- Scientists Prepare to Challenge Einstein Theory’s Key Tenet
- Future life as we don’t know it? Scientists breed proteins to bond silicon and carbon
- ESA says doomed Mars lander succumbed to bad altitude reading Mission Report
- Missing Cold War nuke remains mystery after Canadian navy investigates object found by diver
- Photographer Travels to More Than 50 Countries to Photograph Weird and Wonderful Wildlife
- 28-Foot Decomposing Dead Sperm Whale Washes on San Jose Island
- These Fijian Ants Have Been Farming Long Before Humans Were
- Nope, That Weird Blue Sphere In Space Isn’t Aliens
- Cassini’s grand finale: a death dive into Saturn
- The Arctic Is Seriously Weird Right Now
