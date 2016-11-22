Gralien Report Daily News for November 22, 2016

Here are today’s headlines…
- Deeper: Scholars Delve Deeply Into The Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
- Did NASA’s Dawn Probe Finally Captured Alien Life Forms?
- Space Fire! NASA Ignites Experiment on Private Cargo Spaceship
- Astronauts Have Been Celebrating Thanksgiving in Space Since 1973. Here’s How
- Dear Science: What’s the best way to cook a turkey?
- Japan’s Fukushima region rocked by 6.9 magnitude earthquake
- A mysterious ritualistic site has been found near Stonehenge
- The surgeon behind the first human head transplant is using VR to prepare his patient
- Why Stephen Hawking is Right to Urge Caution Before Contacting Alien Civilizations
- NASA’s Dawn Probe Sent Some Stunning New Images of Ceres
- Using Relativity To View The Dimmest Galaxies
- ‘Things are getting weird in the polar regions’
by
One.